At the Museum | Many eye-opening experiences planned for 2022

community, Orange Regional Museum

There's another exciting year ahead at Orange Regional Museum as we bring you more eye-opening local history and culture as well as the best exhibitions from beyond our region. To start the year we continue our successful season of Child's Play: Growing up in Orange in the 1950s and 1960s. This exhibition has already generated great interest, with several people coming forward to identify themselves in images and share their memories of growing up during the era. You can catch Child's Play until March 20 alongside Heal Country!, a foyer display featuring local Indigenous-led land regeneration and environmental education programs and traditional cultural practices. Heal Country! will be followed by a new local history display, More than Tea and Scones. Celebrating one hundred years of the Country Women's Association of NSW, we're going behind the scenes of our local and regional CWA branches to discover the remarkable work, passion and community service performed by country women, for country women, over the past century. Don't miss How Cities Work from April 9, a vibrant hands-on family exhibition from Sydney Living Museums. Developed in collaboration with renowned artist and illustrator James Gulliver Hancock, the exhibition is based on the book 'How Cities Work' published by Lonely Planet. From sewers to skyscrapers, this interactive exhibition reveals the secret workings of the city. Next, we're excited to share Stories of the Night Sky. Featuring stunning night sky photography, the exhibition is focussed on Wiradjuri cultural astronomy, highlighting First Nations knowledge and connections between the sky, the seasons, and living on Country. We'll also be working with the Orange NAIDOC Week committee once more to interpret the recently-announced 2022 NAIDOC Week theme, Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! We round out the year with a very special show, Enemy Aliens: The Dunrea boys in Orange, 1941. This exhibition will include never-before-seen original artworks from some of Europe's leading artists, made while in internment at the Orange Showgrounds in 1941. Discover the captivating story of the Dunera boys and the little-known role that Orange played in their remarkable journey. Exhibitions are accompanied by an education and learning program for schools as well as family and adult programs and events. Our long-term local history exhibition, Inherit runs throughout the year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/09a1f73e-f032-42e1-b4a5-5794c71039bf.jpg/r388_479_2355_1590_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg