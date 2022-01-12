news, local-news,

Water security, affordability and diversity are among the themes emerging in the community engagement on the Draft Local Housing Strategy. The findings are part of the Local Housing Strategy survey Orange City Council is developing to help guide the decisions that the council and the private sector will make to deliver a greater diversity of housing in the growing city. The strategy comes as the city's maps out its housing strategy for the next 50 years. Mayor Jason Hamling said 31 people had completed the survey so far, with more than 300 people viewing the draft housing strategy documents on the YourSay Orange site. He encouraged more people to get involved at yoursay.orange.nsw.gov.au. "There are some strong trends emerging. It's clear that water security, housing diversity and affordability are important to those who have completed the survey so far," Cr Hamling said. "Ninety per cent of respondents support action to ensure Orange has the water resources to handle population growth, while 83 per cent back efforts to address a shortage of affordable housing." More housing diversity was supported by 87 per cent of participants, encouraging the building of one-and two-bedroom dwellings as well as three-and four-bedroom dwellings, while more than half, 54.8 per cent, support infill development within existing housing areas. Cr Hamling said the housing strategy would guide the decisions made to deliver housing in the future. "I encourage everyone to head to the Your Say Orange site, take five minutes to complete the survey, ask a question or share your opinion," Cr Hamling said. The draft strategy is on exhibition until Monday, February, 21, 2021. As well as the yoursay site comments can be sent to council@orange.nsw.gov.au The council will also host public Q&A information sessions in the Civic Theatre Forum on Wednesday, February 9 from 6pm and Thursday, February 10 from 1pm. The sessions will run for an hour and half and will include an overview of the strategy, what the next steps will be, how to make a submission and an open forum for questions and answers. The forums will comply with the COVID safe requirements in place at the time. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/fd9530fd-675f-47ee-8682-0f7199c4c594.JPG/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg