It was a project that was hampered by wet and windy weather, supply delays and COVID-19, but the roof above Blayney's CentrePoint has been completed to a point where the pool has finally reopened. Scheduled to reopen on Sunday the 9th of January a delay in getting the final test results back from the pathology lab meant that the opening had to be delayed. "The lab was overburdened with COVID testing and wasn't able to complete the test before Sunday," Mark Dicker, Blayney Shire Council's Director of Planning and Environmental Services said. "We couldn't safely open it until we had those results back because the pool was closed for so long." Mr Dicker said that he was impressed by the difference that the new $1.8 million roof has made in both the dry courts and the pool area. The project was paid for by the state government's Resources for Regions fund. "The dry courts are a lot brighter now thanks to the new skylights and the pool area is also a lot brighter and quieter even without the new lights completely installed," he said. Those lights along with additional sound baffles and windows are all that remains to be done before the project could be described as completely finished any official reopening is undertaken. Then the grassed outdoor area will be cleaned up and new pavers and treatments will be applied to the popular courtyard area. Originally built in the 1960s to help teach locals how to swim, the pool's original purpose is still a major drawcard for the Blayney community. 444 have signed up for learn-to-swim classes and there are 88 members of the swimming squad. "That's a great number for such a small community and The Y have another 100 on the waiting list," Mr Dicker said.

