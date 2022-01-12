news, local-news, Andrew Gee, Stronger Community Program, Pinnacle Dragons Boat Club, Orange

DRAGON boating roots stem from ancient Chinese myths and legends, and is a hugely popular team-paddling water sport in the modern-day world. Some 40 members of the Pinnacle Dragons Boat Club in Orange can vouch for the sport's great reputation, while also beaming about the club's latest benefits following $11,000 in successful federal government grants. "It's even more excellent because the club has received not one, but two grants," Pinnacle's head coach, Pearl Butcher said. Racing a human-powered vehicle on water as quickly as possibly, teams of 20 people wade dragon-symbolic paddles through an unobstructed course, trying to beat their opponents to the finish line. Now, the club will be able to transport its two dragon boats, side-by-side, to race meets; because the club now has its very own trailor. "Having a boat trailer is so important, and because we haven't had our own road-registered trailor, it's been difficult having to borrow one each time," said Mrs Butcher. "It also means when the lake dries up, for example, we can take the boars further afield - like to Chifley Dam or Carcoar for training, or Dunns Swamp for social rows - and it's been built to our specifications, as most trailors take two boats but have to be lifted to a second rack above." Member for Calare, Andrew Gee said he was delighted to present the club with its brand new road-registered boat trailer on Sunday, thanks to a $7000 grant from round six of the Stronger Communities Program. "It's fantastic that we've put $11,000 in the kitty at the Pinnacle Dragons Boat Club, which not only gives locals the opportunity to try the fast and fun sport, but actively encourages breast cancer survivors to keep fit in a supportive environment," Mr Gee said. Another $4000 in funding also went to the dragon boating crew in the form of a volunteer grant, which Mr Gee is confident will further support the club to thrive in 2022. "With the funds, the Pinnacle Dragons have purchased a road-registered boat trailer, which will help the club transport their boats from the sheds at Lake Canobolas, to race meets across the state." The grants will also forge easier breathing room for accredited training courses, which will see some of the associated costs covered for members to continue upskilling. "We'll be able to send volunteers to training while helping to cover the cost of fuel for those travels, and we'll direct some of that funding toward costs associated with first-aid courses as well," Mrs Butcher said. "It will also include mental health first-aid training, which I think is so important at the moment." Round six of the Stronger Communities Program saw $22.65 million ploughed into communities across the nation, supporting the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. "The club was growing steadily until COVID hit hard," Mrs Butcher said. "Our members are sitting abreast in boats together, so training wasn't allowed for some time with people not being able to mix too closely, though we're gradually growing again, which is great news." With their eyes firmly set on staking claims at a number of race meets this year, Mr Gee is looking forward to seeing the club have a cracker season for 2022. "After being off the water for four months due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, the club is enjoying 'hitting the catch' at Lake Canobolas once more," he said. "I'm also delighted that the club will benefit from a $4000 volunteer grant, which will cover fuel when the club hits the road, and maintenance costs to help keep the boats in tip top condition."

