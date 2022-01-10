news, local-news,

ORANGE City Council has eased its stance on mattresses for this year's bulky waste collection, which begins later this month. Last year, mattresses were a definite no but they have been included on a list of items that can be collected if left on the kerbside for pickup after January 29 (west of Anson Street) and February 13 (east of Anson Street). Along with mattresses, household appliances and whitegoods, e-waste, including televisions, old lawn mowers, wheelbarrows, barbecues, bicycles and hot water systems, empty tins and drums and ceramics and chinaware can be left for pickup. Residents are reminded items must be able to be lifted by two people to be collected and cover a maximum of two cubic meters only, or the size of standard level box trailer (6' x 4'). Items that won't be collected include waste over the two metre limit, large glass items like mirrors, table-tops and panes, asbestos or fibro, trade and industrial waste, motor vehicles and parts, building and demolition material, concrete and bricks, tiles, fencing or plumbing fixtures, large carpet rolls, gas bottles and fire extinguishers, prunings, branches and large tree trucks and thorny bushes, tyres and hazardous waste. Batteries, fuels and oil and paint won't be collected but can be taken to the resource recovery centre on Ophir Road. Loose items must be tied securely with rope or string (not wire), into bundles or contained in sturdy boxes. Council is hoping to recycle as much of the bulky waste as possible, so three trucks will come by each address. Please separate your waste into metal items, whitegoods, and other bulky waste. Residents cannot add to their pile once a collection has taken place. More information is available at www.orange.nsw.gov.au Around 38 per cent of Orange residences took advantage of last year's bulky waste pick-up, represented by 6334 of the 16,682 households and businesses. According to a council report, there was a wide variety between neighbourhoods when it came to the numbers of households that used the bulky waste pick-up. On average 633 households used the bulky waste in each of the 10 collection areas. The largest proportion of households that used the bulky waste were blocks between Anson and Peisley Streets (1,266 households), in Glenroi (1368 collections) and in part of East Orange (930 locations). The report also looked at the results of an alternative to the bulky waste pick-ups. It showed that almost 1200 free vouchers were collected from the Civic Centre to take waste free of charge to the Resource Recovery Centre. Justover half the vouchers (674) were used to take waste to the centre. The report recommended the council considers the future of the bulky waste pick-up for the next financial year's budget.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32YmRiivtENukX3prXGk2iY/014ff6b4-8f64-4d2d-9199-1aa63508dc3a.jpg/r63_32_944_530_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg