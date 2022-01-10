coronavirus,

DEPUTY premier Paul Toole has revealed that he has contracted COVID-19. In a Facebook post on Sunday night, the Member for Bathurst revealed that he and the other members of his household had tested positive for the virus over the last week. "It's been a long week in our house, with my oldest daughter getting COVID-19 at the start of the week, followed by my wife and youngest daughter, and then my son," he said. "Today my results have come back and I have tested positive, too." Mr Toole said he was experiencing "very minor" symptoms, including a sore throat and a slight temperature. With other members of his household testing positive, Mr Toole spent the last week in isolation prior to receiving a positive result himself. He will spend a few more days in his home, as per the new health directives, which require people to isolate for seven days from the day of their test. Mr Toole urged people to be cautious as COVID continues to spread throughout local communities. "We will continue to see case numbers rise and they are expected to peak towards the end of January," he said. "If anyone gets the virus, look after yourself and care for those around you." The news comes after NSW recorded more than 30,000 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday. There were 16 deaths in the same period, the highest number seen in a 24-hour period in the state. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/d546dd9d-d246-4377-8e13-0f35a7a8e3d4.jpg/r0_9_800_461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg