POLICE say the body of a swimmer who went missing at Chifley Dam on Christmas Day has been recovered. They say they were notified on Saturday (January 8) after the body of a man was located at the dam by a member of the public. The body was recovered and taken to Bathurst Hospital. While the body is yet to be formally identified, police believe it is the missing swimmer. He was one of a group of people on a boat on the dam on December 25 when, at about 1.30pm, he told his friends he was going to swim to shore - a distance of about 300 metres. A storm struck the area a short time later and the man disappeared under the water. Emergency services were alerted and a search to locate the missing man started, involving officers from Chifley Police District, Police Rescue, and multiple State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers. The search operation, involving police divers, continued over four days before it was suspended. Police say a report will now be prepared for the information of the coroner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/37f1fdcd-f213-4523-a774-132f235c05c9.jpg/r3_0_1277_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg