A driver who took a corner widely and crossed onto the wrong side of the road has been convicted in Orange Local Court of mid-range drink-driving. Ethan James Bereyne, 23, of North Orange, did not have his green p-plates fixed to his car when he attracted the attention of the police on October 31, 2021. According to police, officers were patrolling in the Lisbon Circuit area at 3am when they saw a Suzuki Swift take the corner wide at the intersection of Packham Street and Lisbon Circuit. The police stopped the car and found Bereyne driving with a front-seat passenger. He produced a P2 driver's licence and when he was asked why he took the corner wide he said "I didn't know," and he was slurring his words. Bereyne told the police he had been drinking alcohol and had four or five drinks, having just had the last one. Police asked him why he was driving without P-plates and he said, "it's not my car, I didn't put any on". He was arrested after failing a road-side breath test and on analysis he returned a mid-range reading of 0.130. Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Bereyne has a full-time job that requires him to travel interstate and it was his second driving offence. He handed up a submission from his client in which Bereyne stated, "my actions were stupid", and he conceded he "could have injured or killed myself and others on the road". Magistrate David Day said Bereyne must have felt affected when he was driving. "If he didn't, he drinks too much," Mr Day said before giving Bereyne a 12-month Community Correction, disqualifying his licence for five months and placing him on a 24-month interlock order for drink-driving. Bereyne was also fined $110 for not not having p-plates on the vehicle.

