INFECTIONS of COVID-19 have surged across the Western NSW Local Health district overnight, seeing a case count of 501 infections overtake the prior Monday report by more than 350 cases. This figure is more than double that of the previous high of cases confirmed in a single day, and the first time where all 22 Local Government Areas in the Western district have confirmed positive detections of the virus in a 24-hour period. The escalated figure for the region also sees 18 additional hospitalisations, with two more people receiving treatment for the virus in ICU. Western NSW Local Health District Acting Chief Executive Mark Spittal is urging communities to remain committed to their own COVID-safe measures. "We are following the trend of everywhere else in NSW, with a surge of new cases. We expect those numbers to go back and forth a bit, but remain high, as we move into this phase," Mr Spittal said. "We know that the Omicron variant moves very quickly, and that while extremely good vaccination rates have slowed the spread, and prevented wide-spread serious illness, high rates of transmission are going to be around for a while. Though not a "cause for panic," Mr Spittal urged residents to remain vigilant, and have a safety plan in place in order to reduce transmission of the virus, and ease pressure on the health system. "This isn't cause for panic, but it's an important reminder that everyone needs to have a 'Plan C' for how their own household will manage if someone needs to isolate with COVID-19 or while they're waiting for a test result," he said. "Our healthcare teams will assist those in most need, either in our hospitals or in their own homes. But the volume of cases, and the relatively mild symptoms experienced by many people, means that we cannot possibly assist everyone and individual households should have a plan." Infections in Orange also jumped overnight, with an additional 83 cases reported in the 24-hours leading to 8pm on Tuesday, January 4. The city's daily figure has again ranked the second-highest of the overall case count across the Western Region, which included a skyrocket of 169 infections for the Dubbo LGA. Cases in the Bathurst LGA have also surged to 49 overnight, a figure jumping from just four infections in the previous report. The Mid-Western area has recorded 34 infections of COVID-19, while there are 22 cases in the Warrumbungle Shire, and 19 in Narromine. There are 18 cases in the Parkes area, with 17 for the Cabonne Shire. Forbes and Warren LGA's each have 15 infections on report, with the Blayney area at 12 cases. There are nine infections detected in Cowra, while Coonamble and Gilgandra each record eight. Brewarrina reported five infections, with four for both the Walgett and Bourke LGA's. Three cases are in the Weddin Shire, while there are two cases each in the areas of Lachlan, Bogan, and Cobar, and a single remaining case in Oberon. Statewide, NSW has recorded 35,054 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm on Tuesday, January 4. This latest figure for daily cases is up from Monday's report, which sees a rise of almost 14,000 additional infections. There are 1,491 people in hospital receiving treatment for the virus and 119 cases in ICU, with eight COVID-related deaths on report. These figures have all risen overnight, with hospitalisation numbers rising by an additional 147 patients, 14 more cases in ICU, and six more deaths recorded. First-dose vaccination rates are stagnant at 95 per cent, with 93.6 per cent of adults 16+ fully vaccinated. Figures for people aged 12-15 are at 81.4 per cent, and 78 per cent have received two doses of a COVID vaccine. Testing figures have also surged by over 25,000 tests from the last report, with 108,844 swabs assessed in the 24-hour period to 8pm.

