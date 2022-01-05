news, local-news,

Canowindra Road has reopened following a B Double truck crash on Wednesday morning. The road was closed in both directions between Cudal and Canowindra due to the serious crash and it reopened after 1pm. The accident took placed on Canowindra Road, near Lockwood Road and Traves Lane. Live Traffic indicted the crash from 9.15am and reported it involved a B Double truck, and a large number of sheep are loose in the area as a result of the crash. Emergency services are in attendance. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes such as Cargo Road or Longs Corner Road to avoid the area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

