A YEAR on from her untimely death, a memorial to Senior Constable Kelly Ann Foster has been unveiled to her family. The 39-year-old police officer, who was based at Lithgow, died on January 2, 2021 in the Blue Mountains while attempting to rescue a fellow canyoner from a whirlpool at Mount Wilson. The canyoner, 24-year-old software engineer Jennifer Qi, also died in the incident. For her selfless act in her final moments, Snr Const Foster was awarded the Commissioner's Valour Award for bravery. Leading Snr Const Michael Barr and Snr Const Jim McMillan from Lithgow Police Station, along with members of her family and other colleagues, built a memorial in honour of Snr Const Foster. That memorial was unveiled on Sunday when her family and colleagues gathered at the station for a private remembrance ceremony on the first anniversary of her death. It was unveiled by her parents, Terry and Marilyn, her brother David and sister Leigh. "Today's intimate ceremony between Kelly's family and Lithgow police staff was beneficial as it formed part of the healing process for family and work colleagues," Lithgow Police Chief Inspector Chris Sammut said. "The memorial wall and garden will be a lasting tribute to Kelly. It will ensure for decades to come that Kelly's heroic story will never be forgotten by police and the community whom she so tirelessly served." In a Facebook post, Chifley Police District said Snr Const Foster will "forever remain in our hearts and memories". The memorial features a brick wall with a plaque acknowledging her history with NSW Police. Sen Const Foster attested on August 27, 2010, after which she commenced duties as a probationary constable at Newtown Local Area Command. She was confirmed as a constable in May 2012. Sen Const Foster joined the State Crime Command in May 2014 and worked as an intel analyst until May 2020, wanting to get back to frontline policing.

