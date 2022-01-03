news, local-news,

POLICE have praised Orange's partygoers after a relatively uneventful Christmas-New Year period. Central West Police District Inspector David Maher said police had rostered on extra staff in the expectation they would have a busy festive period but he said generally, Orange was trouble-free with patrons at pubs and clubs doing the right thing. He said on the roads, just three positive results had been returned from 3500 random breath tests conducted by police during the Christmas-New Year period for the Orange, Forbes and Parkes area. The three were tested as part of operation Christmas-New Years, which ends at midnight on Monday. The three were all mid-range. "We're surprised a bit," he said. Insp Maher said exception was domestic violence with an increase in incidents during the holiday period. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/e2e72706-9200-4171-9a07-69d57c19ff10.JPG/r804_460_3499_1983_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg