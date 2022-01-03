news, local-news, Orange, COVID

Seven people remain in hospital with COVID-19 while another is in intensive care as the Western NSW Local Health District continues to battle the impact of the virus to start 2022. Case numbers rose in the reporting period to 8pm on Sunday, January 2, with 42 in Orange and a total of 222 across the district - it's the second time in the last week the total number of infections has soared past the 200-mark. The Western NSW LHD won't reveal which hospital these cases are being treated in. Orange hasn't recorded lower than 15 daily cases since December 28, and in that time there's been 260 new cases of COVID-19 detected across the city. The Local Government Area of Dubbo has spilled over to 106 infections in the latest report; four of these cases have Wellington addresses. In Bathurst, there are 16 infections, followed by 11 in the Warrumbungle LGA. The areas of Coonamble, Narromine and Warren each have six cases, with five in the Blayney and Mid-Western LGA's; three in the mid-west are linked to Mudgee. The Cabonne Shire and Cobar LGA each have four infections recorded, with three cases announced for both Cowra and Oberon. Remaining areas with single cases are in the LGA's of Forbes, Gilgandra, the Weddin Shire, Parkes and Walgett. Despite Thursday's announcement for free-access to Rapid Antigen Test kits across the state, including Victoria, prime minister Scott Morrison has now reneged on this; with claims of relieving the private market of any "concern." "[The government] believe - as a result of making this change, and being very clear about who is being provided with a public test and who is not - [that] all the private industry who gave us that advice this week, they can go now, they can book their supplies, they can get them on the shelves and not have any concern that somehow a new policy will come in and tests will be handed out to anyone who wants one," Mr Morrison said. Though many reports clearly stated that peak bodies in the industry said that no government lobbying had occurred, prime minister Scott Morrison claimed this was in fact the case for the RAT's; which will only be made available to certain sectors of the community, yet will incur a financial cost for most. "We're already making them free for everyone who is required to have them," Mr Morrison said. The federal government will now only provide lowered concessional rates to the RAT's, meaning the government will cover 50 per cent of the kit costs for people within that demographic. "This isn't a medicine, it's a test; there's a difference," he said. Statewide, NSW has recorded 20,794 new locally-acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour reporting period to 8pm on Sunday, January 2. There are 1,204 people in hospital receiving treatment for the virus and 95 cases in ICU, with four COVID-related deaths on report. First-dose vaccination rates idle at 95 per cent, with 93.6 per cent of adults 16+ fully vaccinated. Figures for people aged 12-15 are at 81.5 per cent, and 78. 2 per cent have received two doses of a COVID vaccine. Testing figures are at 96,765 in the last 24-hour period to 8pm.

