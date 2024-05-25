Boy, 14, charged by police after homes broken into and cars stolen

A teenager has been charged with numerous offences following a spate of break and enters.
Since early May 2024, officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District have received multiple reports of houses in the Mudgee area being broken into overnight while residents were asleep, and cars being stolen.
Following an investigation by Mudgee General Duties and Detectives, at about 11.15am on Friday, May 24 2024, police arrested a 14-year-old boy near Lochiel Lane, Mudgee.
During a search of the boy, officers allegedly located a key to a stolen Toyota Hilux utility which was recovered nearby and a folding knife.
The boy was taken to Mudgee Police Station where he was charged with seven offences - enter building/land with intent (two counts), enter enclosed lands (two counts), break, enter and steal, stealing a vehicle and custody of a knife in a public place.
The boy was refused bail to appear at a children's court on May 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.