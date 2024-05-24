Teenager dead and crime scene established after fatal crash

A teenager has died after the SUV he was driving hit a tree Friday night.
Emergency services were called to Lue Road, 5km from Mudgee, at about 8.45pm on May 24 after passing motorists came upon the crashed vehicle.
The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, a 19-year-old man, had died at the scene.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and were assisted by members from NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Ambulance paramedics.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
