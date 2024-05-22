Newest Orange airport upgrade to reduce delays as new flights on the radar

The latest upgrade at Orange airport will reduce delayed flights and improve safety.
About 110 new LED lights have been installed along the runway, replacing bulbs from the 1970s.
The upgraded markers will use about 90 per cent less power and last more than 10 times longer.
"Recent investment from council has allowed us to land bigger planes and it has truly turned this into a regional airport," mayor Jason Hamling said at an announcement on Wednesday.
"We're very proud if this airport ... it's probably one of the best west of the mountains."
The brighter lights will make it easier to land in fog and bad weather, reducing the chance of delayed flights.
Installation cost about $660,000, with half covered by a federal government grant. Each of the 110 bulbs cost about $250.
It comes as Orange City Council pushes for new flight routes to Newcastle and possibly Canberra.
"It's going to really boost our tourism economy," Cr Jack Evans said.
"Since the end of COVID we've been seeing record numbers move through this facility. We're now seeing close to almost 100,000 people every year."
