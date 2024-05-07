Orange to Newcastle flights on the cards

Flights between Orange and Newcastle could soon be offered.
A survey asking how likely residents would be to use the service and preferred times has been launched by council.
"From conversations I've had with a number of local business owners and the support letters Council has received, it's clear that people would use this service if it was available to them," Cr Jack Evans said in a statement.
"Quite a lot of people are already frequently travelling between Orange and Newcastle for a range of reasons, so it makes sense for the two cities to be connected by air.
"Council, along with the New South Wales and Federal governments has invested significantly in the airport over the last decade, now making it one of the best regional airports in NSW.
"We already know there are some strong connections between Orange and Newcastle in education and industry. We also know there are some similarities across sectors such as mining and winemaking."
If the survey finds community support for the route council will approach airlines to canvas interest in running flights.
The survey can be found here and will be open for one month.
