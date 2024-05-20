Five languages, lived experience and a brave mum: why Noure volunteers

Despite her behind-the-scenes style as a quiet achiever in the background, there's a new volunteer star in Orange and her name is Noure Rguibat.
Dobbed in by her peers, the Central Western Daily caught up with the Moroccan born Ms Rguibat to highlight someone in the community for National Volunteer Week, May 20 to 26.
Making her official move in December from North Africa to Orange for love, the past six months for the debut resident has been knee-deep in charity work with the Cancer Council.
Using her background in marketing and events management, Ms Rguibat said supporting the Stars of Orange and Stars of Dubbo fundraising gigs reopened a familiar world of community from her childhood.
"My mum had breast cancer when I was younger and she did not shy away from her diagnosis, whereas I think I would avoid it and want to hide, forget it was ever happening," she said.
"But she was incredibly brave and later volunteered to help others, going to hospitals and staying with patients to support them and talk about her experience.
"I remember dad learning how to iron clothes and juggle my younger brothers with his work while she was away getting treatment for months at a time.
"Neighbours would often take care of us, too, which is how I got to experience firsthand how people coming together for a greater cause could make the biggest difference."
I got to experience firsthand how people coming together for a greater cause could make the biggest difference.- Noire Rguibat on growing up after her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.
With bouts of time at home occasionally spent surfing different television channels with her brothers, the sibling group would find international cartoons to keep the laughter going while their mother was receiving medical care.
What Ms Rguibat didn't know is she'd end up being fluent in five languages because of it, the 34 year old able to speak Arabic, French, English, Spanish, and German.
She's now learning Norwegian "just for fun" in her spare time.
But finding moments to herself have been few and far between since her sister-in-law brought her into the charity fold.
"I can't legally work until my residency is finalised, but I'm also not someone who can do nothing, so when the idea to do volunteer work with the Cancer Council came up I immediately said 'yes'," Ms Rguibat said.
"As a kid, I lived and breathed what it was like to be so close to cancer, and with my professional background from Morroco I thought 'this is perfect, I can actually help'.
"My mum is the strongest person I know and she still volunteers today, so I figured if she could do it, then I can get involved, too."
Ms Rguibat said since being heavily involved in the Stars of Orange and Stars of Dubbo events, she feels "extremely connected" to the colour city.
She described Orange as being a place where its "sense of unity and support is something else".
From being alongside organisers to watching the local dancing stars still fiercely fundraising right up to the day of, her own sense of regional belonging has since grown.
"I've always lived in big, capital cities with millions of people in them, so moving to the country here has really helped me to realise the value of close bonds and really having to work together," Ms Rguibat said.
"I'm still getting used to having conversations that don't have to lead anywhere, and knowing that people are asking about how I am and what I'm doing because they're investing in me as a person.
"There's a beautiful community here in Orange and it's full of people who really care about each other, and I think that's what makes Orange special.
"It makes me want to do more and more."
With plans to continue actively volunteering, Ms Rguibat wants to keep helping throw huge charity bashes and reel in as much fundraising interest as she can.
Outside of forming closer connections with those in new circles around her, any volunteer efforts for the bilingual events star also come back to one person.
"I wish I could do more, because volunteering with my language skills and job background works out perfectly for organising big events," she said.
"And anything I can do to make my mum feel proud of me back home, I'm going to do it."
