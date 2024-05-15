Historic tree earmarked for demolition after mystery sickness

A historic Orange tree that withered under mysterious circumstances is earmarked for demolition.
The 100-year-old Pin Oak sits adjacent to a major housing development at 5 Borrodell Drive. It became sick in early 2022.
Removal is requested in an application lodged with Orange City Council this week. It says the tree is now dead and cites risk of falling branches.
Two similar oaks would be planted in nearby areas of the site under the plan.
Property developer Gavin Gleeson - son of former councillor Martin Gleeson - owns the land, according to the subdivision.
An independent arborist investigation into how the tree died was launched by council in 2023, with ratepayers billed at least $12,603.51 plus staff costs.
Attempts by the Central Western Daily to access the findings have repeatedly been rebuffed.
"I believed council needed to be transparent on the issue and that it was in the public interest to do so," Cr Mileto previously said.
"I still feel that it is in the public interest that the community be provided with an appropriate response as to why the tree died, especially when the majority of councillors voted for the investigation to be undertaken.
"Members of the public still continue to contact me regarding the issue."
Plans to remove the tree will remain on public exhibition until May 24.
