'A world away' but still at home: Rowlee's all-new dining and bar spaces

Sectioned into four zones, one venue boss will tell you there's "a little touch of luxury" woven throughout the all-new bar and dining spaces on the fringes of the colour city.
Inspired by the old English word for "roughly-cleared meadow", the acclaimed Rowlee Wines cellar door and vineyard in Nashdale started as a single-paddock business a couple of decades back.
Now an 80-acre property on the outskirts of Orange, the established grape empire launched the inaugural Rowlee Dining and Bar on May 9, with its new venue manager promoting the hub not only as an ideal destination choice, but a prime hang out option for residents.
"Part of our main message, especially to our locals, is that we're not just a special occasion restaurant," Bon Kuil-Hartikainen said.
"We have enough of those in Orange as it is, so this is about people being able to enjoy this multi-use space as a regular spot, whether they're having a martini at the bar after work, on a date night with someone, or just being with friends for a few beverages and snacks.
"We'll always do our best to seat everyone, so we're never going to turn away a walk-in, because we're right in the middle of the action here and ready to welcome everybody.
"You'll feel like you're a world away, but still basically be in the heart of Orange."
A 10-minute journey by car from the colour city centre, the site's opening of Rowlee Dining and Bar earlier in the month ushered in as many as 70 people for lunch on Sunday alone.
The 100-seat venue spreads across a main dining room, high bar seating, low lounge and low bar seating, before opening up into an outdoor balcony setting.
Its full à la carte menu is designed to share, with group dining menu options for eight people or more.
But Mr Kuil-Hartikainen said part of the edible realm's highlights also involves esteemed head chef, Simon Furley.
Arriving from Somerset county's Bath in England, Mr Furley is known to have a "no waste approach" in the culinary world and is a champion of working with hyper-local ingredients.
"He's a Michelin-trained chef who is calm, focussed and very passionate about what he does," the venue manager said.
"Simon's definitely an ambassador when it comes to sustainable food while using locally-sourced produce, so his style is heavily seasonal, and includes sustainably-farmed ingredients.
"We're really looking forward to seeing more of his cooking unfold, especially with regional fish and Moreton Bay bugs on his radar, as well as cooking over fire with coal and hibachi-style cooking."
Generous dishes inspired by location are also held in high regard by Rowlee's owners, James and Nicole Samodol, aligning the new chef's values in kind.
A recycled or by-product of wine, red cork flooring runs through the whole space to bring a vineyard feel indoors, with "luxurious interiors" finishing each area.
The vineyard is famous for producing wines such as arneis, chardonnay, gewurztraminer, nebbiolo, pinot gris, pinot noir, riesling and sauvignon blanc.
But the former Union Bank cog said there'll also be a "European framing" of offerings on the wine front to showcase some of the best flavours from abroad.
Opening hours for Rowlee Dining and Bar are Thursday and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm, with Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 10pm.
Located at 19 Lake Canobolas Road, the cellar door is open from Monday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm.
To make a booking, head online to the website or phone (02) 6365 3047.
