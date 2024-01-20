Bon 'a big part' of team who'll be missed ahead of new and exciting role

Dedicated to the team for the past three years, it was a "difficult decision" for the Union Bank Orange's now-former beverage manager to part ways this week.
Growing up in New Zealand's Gisborne and Hawkes Bay regions, Bonar Kuil-Hartikainen moved to Sydney a decade ago, eventually lured to the region by close Rockpool Dining Group peers and UB cornerstones, Sarah Crowley and Dom Aboud.
Moving in 2020, Mr Kuil-Hartikainen has been living between the big smoke and Orange with his partner; and he's given immense accolades to UB honchos, his colleagues, customers, and local producers for helping him first fall in love with the region.
"Obviously it was a difficult decision to leave The UB, I've made some lifelong friends here," he said.
"The local hospitality and wine industry has made me feel very welcome, and we should be very proud of the talent we have in Orange right now."
Dubbed one "pretty talented fella" by culinary wizard, Mr Aboud, the 34-year-old "styling magician" is headed to Nashdale for his next work venture.
Eager to start, he'll soon head up a new offering at the premium Rowlee Wines brand as venue manager - creating a new casual dining space with an extensive cocktail and bar offering.
Now, and with a tourism-thumping pandemic in the rear-view mirror, Mr Kuil-Hartikainen and his interior designer husband, David, hope to forge a permanent space in the Central West together.
"[COVID brought] a change in human behaviour and the way in which people communicated with and treated people in the hospitality and service industries, it wasn't pleasant," he said.
"Living apart from my husband much of the time while trying to establish a base here in Orange has been a challenge, especially given the drastic rise in house prices.
"But we're hopeful things have settled somewhat and we will soon be able to establish the home we've always wanted here."
Having previously tended bar with Neil Perry's Rockpool Dining Group before moving into management roles with the brand, Mr Kuil-Hartikainen will bring the Rowlee crew one seriously dynamite set of skills in hopitality.
Which, funnily enough, were acquired after deciding tertiary studies in marine biology weren't for him.
We will soon be able to establish the home we've always wanted here.- Bonar Kuil-Hartikainen on he and husband's hopes to create a permanent home in Orange.
Going on to study in the floristry, events and wine fields, he's since added a wealth of added tourism knowledge to his cup.
"While at university, I never really felt like I connected with the subject matter or where I was headed," he said, "and I'd worked in hospitality throughout my studies to pay for [my course].
"I'd reached a stage where I was more interested in the wine and hospitality circles I was moving in.
"People in these industries are very warm and hospitable, sharing their knowledge freely while nurturing the people around them.
"This resonated heavily with me and I've kept at it ever since."
Feeling right at home in more ways than one, Mr Kuil-Hartikainen hopes to have a significant hand in creating more great additions to the hospitality offering in the region.
With a career-to-date taking him to different wine regions across the globe to gain expertise in his field, perhaps his choosing to stay is a secret gift to the region's food and wine scene.
"I wouldn't trade the last few years here in Orange for anything, I've loved it," Mr Kuil-Hartikainen said.
"[I'm] proud to now call Orange home; and I'm not going anywhere."
