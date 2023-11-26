Support for beefed up services from Orange airport grows

Expanding Orange's airport to service the Central West more broadly with added flights and new destinations is a proposal that is continuing to garner support.
A major step towards connecting Orange and the Hunter Valley was achieved last week when Orange City councillors voted unanimously in favour of working towards the establishment of additional air routes between Orange and other regional centres, including Newcastle.
During the meeting, Matt Borger from Newcastle Airport said they were "fully supportive" of pursuing and exploring a new service linking the two cities.
"We believe in the value of the Newcastle to Orange direct service through the resource sector, the wine sector, health and education, through state government and also through tourism," he said.
Nationals MLC Sam Farraway has also added his voice to those in support of the venture.
In a letter sent to council backing the proposal, Mr Farraway said the new connection would provide a huge opportunity - on a number of fronts - between the two regions.
"This is not merely an improvement in travel; it's a gateway to broader economic opportunities between these two fast growing regions in NSW," he said.
Cr Jack Evans moved the motion for council to "work actively" with airlines and the regional community to establish additional air routes between Orange and other regional centres.
"For the last two years I have been working actively as president of Business Orange and then board member, along with other stakeholders to encourage the introduction of a direct flight route between Orange and Newcastle," a letter prepared by Jack Evans for the council meeting read.
See the full letter from Mr Farraway here:
Dear Mayor Cr Hamling,
I am writing to express my support for the proposed establishment of direct flights between Orange and Newcastle. As a former small business owner who worked in the car rental industry across the central west, I can truly appreciate the potential this initiative holds for the Orange and surrounding region's local economy.
The introduction of this potential air service could represent economic opportunity and improved connectivity between the Central West and the Newcastle/Hunter regions. For small businesses in our community, the benefits are many. Easier and faster access to the Newcastle/Hunter region, especially given its status as an International Terminal over the next two years, opens several opportunities for business expansion, networking, and access to new markets. This is not merely an improvement in travel; it's a gateway to broader economic opportunities between these two fast growing regions in NSW.
Beyond the immediate benefits to businesses in our region, this service could also deliver an economic boost to our local economy. It would stimulate job creation across various sectors - from aviation to tourism, hospitality, and retail. Enhanced accessibility could attract more visitors and investors to our region, thereby increasing spending and economic activity.
I support and encourage Orange City Council to undertake further investigation to work towards a proposal and discussions with airlines, neighbouring councils, the Central NSW joint organisation and business chambers across the region. This approach and proposal to attract an airline provider to offer this new service has my full support.
Yours sincerely,
The Honourable Sam Farraway MLC
