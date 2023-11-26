Support for beefed up services from Orange airport grows

The introduction of this potential air service could represent economic opportunity and improved connectivity between the Central West and the Newcastle/Hunter regions. For small businesses in our community, the benefits are many. Easier and faster access to the Newcastle/Hunter region, especially given its status as an International Terminal over the next two years, opens several opportunities for business expansion, networking, and access to new markets. This is not merely an improvement in travel; it's a gateway to broader economic opportunities between these two fast growing regions in NSW.