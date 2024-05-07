Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Basketball
Watch

Big crowds expected as Orange selected to host major youth sporting carnival

DU
By Dominic Unwin
May 7 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange could see an influx of around 1000 people when it hosts a major youth sporting carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Big crowds expected as Orange selected to host major youth sporting carnival
The Orange Eagles under 14 2023 State Cup winners. Back: Steve Drain, Charlie Drain, Mitch Jennings, Eli Vanstone, Ben Keegan, Tam Keegan Front: Aidan Hassan, Zach Brakenridge, Paddy Keegan, Flynn Keegan, Clifford Smith. Picture supplied
Both the 2024 and 2026 editions will be held in the Colour City.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Young Hawks face 'learning curve' in heavy loss to Ferguson's Cowboys
Nathan Potts runs into a Wellington Cowboys player during their clash at Wade Park in 2023. Piucture by Carla Freedman
Two more Hawks players made their first grade debuts.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.