Big crowds expected as Orange selected to host major youth sporting carnival

Orange could see an influx of around 1000 people when it hosts a major youth sporting carnival.
The under 16 and 18 Basketball NSW Spalding Waratah State Cup will be held in the Colour City on August 17-18 in 2024 as well as in 2026.
The State Cup is contested between regional associations across NSW and will feature both boys and girls divisions.
Orange Eagles have performed strongly in the tournament in recent years with the under 14s making it to the finals in 2023.
Sir Neville Howse stadium (Orange PCYC) will host the competitions as it did for junior indoor hockey carnivals in 2022 and 2023.
Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh said she was thrilled to see Orange attract more sporting events.
"The council continues to look for opportunities to host major sporting tournaments in Orange and I'm delighted to hear the State Cup will be played in Orange both this year and again in 2026," Cr Greenhalgh said.
"Basketball is hugely popular in Orange and our rep teams have had great success in recent years. This event will give our local youngsters the chance to see the best of regional teams up-close."
"Orange has a great track record when it comes to hospitality and we're looking forward to putting out the welcome mat for teams and their families."
Basketball NSW CEO Maria Nordstrom said Orange was an ideal location to host the expected 32 teams.
"We are thrilled to partner with Orange City Council for the U16s and U18 Spalding Waratah State Cup," Ms Nordstrom said.
"This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to fostering youth development, promoting healthy lifestyles, and celebrating the love of basketball within the community."
"Through our collective efforts, we aim to maintain an environment that fosters inclusivity and warmth, honouring the ideals of sportsmanship, teamwork, and fair competition.
"Basketball is a sport for all, and we take immense pride in the talent present in our junior leagues throughout the state."
