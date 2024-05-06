A few familiar faces and characters at Suessical the Musical

There were many familiar characters from your childhood getting around the Orange Civic Theatre over the weekend as the Orange Anglican School performed Suessical the Musical.
You may have spotted the Cat in the Hat, Horton, Boy, the Grinch, The Lorax, The Mayor of Whoville and more!
The students at OAGS did a three show season over Friday and Saturday, to much delight.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh went down to the Civic Centre to see some of the Dr Suess characters brought to life.
See them in the gallery above.
