'We can do it': snaps from debut wedding expo with 'full of energy' vibe

Bookings were made and deposits laid as Sunday's debut expo in Orange reeled in more than 200 people to a world of weddings.
Hundreds of gig-goers poured through the doors at the Banksia Orange venue on May 5 for the first Orange Wedding Showcase event, where a whole host of attendees got the chance to mingle with 42 exhibitors in the industry.
Vendors marked an array of experts from celebrants, cake makers, photographers and videographers, photo booth companies, invitation designers and groom and bridal fashion, to jewellers, make-up artists, venue owners and accommodation specialists.
Hosted by Betty Confetti, Banksia Orange's events and sales manager Holly Whitaker said given the weekend's success, the first-time event is unlikely to be the last.
"We really wanted to showcase our local business and services for in the wedding planning space to say they're here, and you don't have to go to Sydney for them, because those amazing people are all right here," Ms Whitaker said.
"Part of the focus is also about making Orange a prime spot for destination weddings, especially with our four seasons giving off beautiful, dramatic backgrounds no matter what time of year it is.
"So, our big thing to making this sustainable will be to get the word out there and bring in more support now from organisers and sponsors, because we know we can do it easily and we do it well."
Seeing Orange in the mix of desired marriage destinations is a future goal of Ms Whitaker's, with the marketing whizz confident of it becoming a reality.
The hope is the colour city will nab a spot on the wedding map after annual events like Sunday's to a point where the gig could have a presence at major city wedding expos, like in Sydney and Canberra.
With attendees and exhibitors to return feedback forms on the event, Ms Whitaker said the venue owners are "already keen" to do it again.
"We'll have a look through those surveys before we start planning next year's event, but word-of-mouth so far has been extremely positive from both sides and sounding great for the future," she said.
"We had every dynamic of guest attending, from engaged and not engaged couples, to parents and big groups of women, but we're definitely wanting to do more for the blokes.
"We're open to any ideas to make it more appealing for the guys where we can, but the overall vibe was so full of energy.
"Any time I looked around to check every exhibitor had someone talking to them, it was extremely busy, and people gained quite a lot of leads whether it was for their wedding or being involved in one."
Another expo target is to boost marital gigs during the colder months, with having "everything covered" for those cooler times surrounding logistics.
Part of this reasoning boiled down to Orange's prestigious food and wine venues filled with award-winning chefs, with Ms Whitaker touching on "what people are looking for" when it comes to weddings in this day and age.
"We'd love to see more winter weddings, because our premium indoor venues provide the perfect spaces to do them," she said.
"Depending on the size of the wedding, one of the biggest questions on Sunday kept coming back to venues in terms of atmosphere, whether it be a rustic country feel, cellar door vibe or a grand premium space.
"We've got all of those settings on offer in our region, and a lot of couples are often after those all-in-one venues we have as well, where they can have their ceremony, reception and accommodation all held on-site."
For the next Orange Wedding Showcase in 2025, tabled items flagged more visual demonstrations, champagne fountains, and interactive how-to experiences.
