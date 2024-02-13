Pour yourself a prosecco: Orange is the most romantic city in Australia

Orange has been dubbed the most romantic city in Australia.
A recent study comparing romantic hotels, romantic restaurants, activities for couples, plus analysing search volumes for romantic-related queries to engagements, valentines day plans, dating interests and more.
E-learning marketplace Preply compared Australia's 50 largest cities using the seven metrics and Orange scored 4.47 out of a possible five points. The national average was 2.58.
Byng Street Boutique Hotel proprietor Tom Nock said Orange is a very romantic city, offering a range of activities and places to visit.
"There's beautiful offerings for a couple in a beautiful heritage town, there's beautiful walks," he said.
"You can do a bit of retail therapy, buy some beautiful clothes or jewelry, go to a lovely shop like Hartfords. People staying with us always mention the art gallery. If you're into your gardens, the botanical gardens are beautiful, you can take a stroll around Lake Canobolas."
According to Preply Orange swipes right more than any other romantic city in Australia, people in Orange get engaged more than any other city and Orange ranked second for attractions suitable for couples.
Mr Nock said there's so much for couples in Orange to enjoy, starting their day with coffee or a pastry from Racine and a visit to the Orange gallery.
"In the afternoon head off to one of our beautiful wineries. Somewhere like Macquariedale, stunning view, great wine, beautiful people looking after you. Or go See Saw or Heifer Station where it's about hanging out or gazing into each other's eyes, enjoying cheese and watching the sun go down," he said.
"Come back to the hotel in the afternoon. Then have a before dinner drink at Ferment and off to Union Bank or Charred or Raku for dinner. For me they tick all the boxes. A lovely walk home, head to Hey Rosey for a night cap. Have a beautiful sleep and get a great breakfast at Byng Street or Groundstone.
"The whole city has something to offer."
Mr Nock said the Byng Street Boutique Hotel is very focused on couples.
"We offer a perfect base, a romantic weekend away for people coming out from Sydney," he said.
As for his Valentine's Day plans?
"I reckon if I get to sleep by 9.30pm, I'd be happy," he laughed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.