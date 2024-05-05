See who was out and about in Orange over the weekend | Part I

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy recently, snapping away across the city.
On Friday night Jude went to the Acacia Quartet with guest musicians Laurentiu Sbarcea and Emile Cantor at the Orange Regional Conservatorium.
Jude also went to the OAGS production of Seussical the Musical at the Orange Civic Theatre and live music by Matt Cochran at the Greenhouse cocktail bar.
On Saturday Jude went to Orange Function Centre for the Stars of Orange. You can find those here.
On Sunday Jude went to the Orange Wedding Showcase at Banksia Orange.
