Orange City has 'grit', now they want to prove it by beating Emus

Lessons learned from a heartbreaking round one Blowes Cup loss to Dubbo Kangaroos have helped Orange City to nail biting back-to-back wins.
The Lions got themselves out of trouble with a 23-19 win against Forbes Platypi, a week on from their 29-22 win against Cowra Eagles.
Two tries to winger Aden Fraser got City into a rhythm while Duncan Young kept his cool when it mattered, his two penalty goals ultimately proving the difference.
Coach Greg Lee said his side had shown some "genuine grit" when the game looked to be getting away from them.
"A win is a win in my book even when it's not pretty. I'm happy to be two-one up at the moment as long as our trajectory keeps heading in the right direction," he said.
"This time last year Orange City were one from three so that's a positive turnaround.The first round loss was disappointing but not disheartening.
"There were enough indicators that the boys have what it takes to win games and they've proven that over the last two rounds.
"On all three occasions we've jumped out to a handy lead but allowed the opposition to reel themselves back into the game.
"We're working on improving that aspect of our game and to be fair the team is starting to show some genuine grit, which served us well against Cowra and Forbes and will hopefully serve us well when it counts."
Across town at Endeavour Oval there was a similar struggle taking place between Emus and Cowra Eagles.
Down with a minute remaining, flanker Cory Hooper crashed over for Emus with Dan Jackson taking inspiration from his City counterpart to slot the winning goal for a 24-23 victory.
Emus hit the road to play the Platypi next weekend while City likewise travel to Ann Ashwood Park to take on Bathurst Bulldogs before both sides meet head-on on May 18.
Lee said the next fortnight would be a true test of how far his side had come.
"The players and I are under no illusion the true litmus test comes over the next two weeks when we take on the reigning premiers and runners-up," he said.
"Both the Bulldogs and Emus set the benchmark in this competition. Win, lose or draw, it will give me an indication of where we're at and I can make adjustments from there. What I love about the Blowes Cup is you get three cracks at each side so you can make strategic decisions to suit each game.
"I've witnessed a couple of derby games as a spectator and both were cracking games. Unfortunately, on both occasions the Emus came out on top.
"So I'm really excited to experience it as a coach because derby games add another dimension to the competition. When I was coaching at Warringah the derbies against Manly were epic.
"The banter and guile was next level and hopefully it's similar here. There's nothing quite like a love-hate relationship in sport."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.