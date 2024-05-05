City's favourite Spanish chef will soon be hitting nation's TV screens

Orange's favourite Spanish chef will be hitting the nation's television screens during 2024.
A Table of 10 founder Ruben Lopez Mesa was contacted by the team from The Cook Up with Adam Liaw about appearing on the SBS program.
Unfortunately for Lopez Mesa, they were unable to make the timing work.
Fast-forward to this year and the stars aligned.
The chef was offered another opportunity and now, come August, he will feature on three episodes of season seven with the former Masterchef winner.
"They've been doing this for seven seasons and they are pros, Lopez Mesa said of about The Cook Up team.
"Nervous? No, I'm really excited because nothing like that has been showcased in Australia before."
So what skills will the Orange chef be displaying?
Well, for three episodes he was given three topics; zero waste, favourite family chicken dish and spicy sausage.
Without giving too much away, Lopez Mesa even detailed what dishes viewers could expect to see.
"The first one was a sweet desert a mix between French toast and a donut," he said.
"Second is chicken noodle soup. The cool thing about this is taking the concept of roasting a chicken at home which is more economical. It's also my mum's recipe
"The third there was a lot to talk about. It's a big misconception that we have spicy food in Spain so there was a bit of discussion about that."
SBS head of food, Emily Griggs, believed The Cook Up had established itself as the "ultimate destination" for delectable recipes and engaging conversation.
"Personally, I highly value the 'Easy Entertaining' episodes airing every Friday, offering a simple guide to hosting events. Relieve your entertaining stress by following three meticulously crafted recipes tailored for the same event."
