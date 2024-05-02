Father-of-five, including a newborn, named as crash victim

The driver killed in a horror crash in west Bathurst was a father of five, with his youngest child born just 12 days before the tragedy.
Mitchell Nash Booker, 25, died at the scene, after the hatchback he was driving hit a telegraph pole at the intersection of Rocket and Larson streets late Sunday, April 28.
His mother, Sandra Nash, said Mr Nash Booker will be remembered as a great son, friend and dad, who would go above and beyond for those he loved.
He was one of six kids, Ms Nash's third child and her second son.
He was born in Hawkesbury, but moved to Bathurst in 2005, going to Bathurst Public School and later Bathurst High.
Ms Nash said her son worked in Bathurst for a period before stopping to care for his young family, who included children Ryder, Phillip, Sieanna, Xaviah and newborn Lily, who was 12 days old when her father died.
"His children were his whole life," Ms Nash said.
"And his partner Brooke."
Ms Nash said his partner was holding up as best she could under the tragic circumstances.
"She is managing to hold it together, possibly better than me at the moment," Ms Nash said, adding the family were taking it one day at a time, trying to support one another.
"We are trying to stick together and do everything together we can.
"And staying strong for the kids."
She described Mr Nash Booker as the "best person you'd ever meet" and said she will always remember his smile.
"Mitchell did everything to the excess. He lived life to the excess," she said.
"And he was there for me no matter what. We were best friends.
"And as a dad he was great. He was funny, he'd get down and play with his kids, and when they did something they weren't supposed to do, he would explain to them, 'That's wrong', and they've got to be a big brother."
Ms Nash said he was also a much loved friend to many, known as the person you could count on.
"If someone rung him in the middle of the night, he was there," she said.
"If his brothers or sisters needed him in the middle of the night, he was there.
"He always put other people first.
"He went out that night because a mate asked him to take him somewhere."
Ms Nash said Mr Nash Booker loved the outdoors and spent a lot of time camping.
"He loved camping," she said.
"And, oh my God, he'd got the best of the best of all the camping gear. Everything you can imagine.
"Up until Brooke fell pregnant with Lily, he was out camping every month. He'd go out to Chifley Dam, go out there with his mates.
"Or he'd call all of us and say, 'Come over and have a barbecue'.
"He loved being outside, either camping and cooking on the barbecue, and spending time with his family and his mates."
As hard as this week has been, Ms Nash said she is doing her best to support her family.
"I'm just trying to be here for the kids at the moment. I'm just trying to do what Mitchell would want," she said.
"I'm trying to be there for the people that Mitchell would want me to be there for."
She said a friend of the family had set up a Go Fund Me page to assist with the costs of burying Mitchell, something she was extremely grateful for.
She said with a young family and newborn, money had been tight.
"The funeral costs $9000," Ms Nash said.
"At the end of the day, I'll pay for it however I can. I want Mitchell's funeral to be as he lived his life.
"I want him to be proud of what we have done for him."
She thanked everyone who had already donated to the page, which has so far raised about $1800.
"I look at it and think how many people know him or care or have sympathy for the situation," she said.
She said what is most heart breaking is that his children now have to grow up without their dad, especially baby Lily.
They had very little chance to bond, as Mr Nash Booker fell ill with a cold shortly after her birth and didn't want to risk passing on an infection by holding her.
"So he would just sit on the lounge next to her and Brooke, but he never got to nurse her after she was born. He didn't even get to hold her because he was sick," Ms Nash said.
"If he had known [what would happen], he would have held her 1000 times.
"He wouldn't have let her go."
Now, Lily will grow up with no memories of her father.
"She will never know who was he was," she said.
"She will know who he was by us talking about him, but she will never know the person.
"That's the hardest part.
"The boys are eight, their memories will fade. That's also hard.
"I don't want them to forget him."
Ms Nash said she will keep his memory alive as best as she can for his children.
Since his death, she has also had the chance to talk to her son's friends, and has been comforted by their memories of how he changed their lives.
"They have come up to me and told him what a great friend he was," she said.
"They have said to me, 'Sandra, he saved my life. If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here'.
"That's what he would do. If someone needed him, in a blink of an eye he was there.
"All his friends are all devastated; I can see the devastation in their faces.
"He was really loved.
"We all loved him and he will be missed forever."
