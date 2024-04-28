Flowers and skid marks at site of fatal car crash, investigations ongoing

FLOWERS have been laid at the scene of a fatality in West Bathurst, as police investigations continue.
On April 28, 2024, emergency services attended a single-vehicle accident, resulting in the death of the 25-year-old driver and the 19-year-old passenger being taken to Bathurst Hospital.
The crash occurred at the Larson and Rocket Streets intersection, with a nearby resident describing the scene as having an "enormous response from local emergency services".
"Around six police cars attended with another emergency vehicle providing lighting from a mounting at least four metres from the ground," the resident said.
"A chopper arrived at around 10pm and more police arrived shortly after."
By around 9.30am on April 29, the site had been cleared, with flowers laid at the base of the telegraph pole the car crashed into.
Skid marks were visible on the road heading towards the pole.
With investigations into the cause of the crash in their infancy, police were unable to comment on any possible contributing factors, as they are subject to the ongoing investigation and a toxicology report.
Police are preparing a report for the coroner and will speak to witnesses and the passenger in the car as investigations continue.
Anyone with information on the crash can contact Bathurst Police or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.
A 25-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a telegraph pole in West Bathurst.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Rocket and Larson streets at about 9.50pm on Sunday, April 28, 2024, following reports of the single-vehicle accident.
The man was trapped in the Holden hatchback when emergency services arrived and was freed by Police Rescue and State Emergency Service teams before paramedics began treating him.
Despite best efforts by NSW paramedics, the 25-year-old died at the scene.
The passenger in the car - a 19-year-old - was also treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The teenager was taken to Bathurst Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established and police will continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road and smashing into the telegraph pole.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
