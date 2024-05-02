With 'two left feet' Johanna hopes to dazzle audience and re-live school days

Johanna Scott knows that as an adult, the opportunity to learn new skills doesn't come along too often.
So when the founder of career coaching business Make Do was approached by the Cancer Council to take part in Stars of Orange, she grabbed the chance with both hands.
"At school I did musicals and I loved performing. My kids are little and they do that and I love that world," she said.
"I obviously have a passion for it, but I'm a total amateur and this is completely out of my comfort zone."
The annual dance for cancer research is taking place on May 4 with Ms Scott having spent the past three months perfecting her craft.
Helping her along the way has been Leesa Chaseling and the United Dance Project team.
"It's been a very supportive process," Ms Scott said.
"She's great because she figures out who we are as dancers, or non-dancers."
One recommendation the Stars of Orange contestant received early on in the process was to film her rehearsals.
It has paid off big time.
"I don't think I quite realised how much I had improved because I still have two left feet," Ms Scott added.
"It is amazing to see how I was the first day we danced and how I am now."
Like so many members of the community, Ms Scott has had loved ones impacted by cancer.
This included her mother who underwent live-saving surgery 18 months ago.
Two days out from the big night, Ms Scott had managed to raise more than $14,500 for charity, a figure she was delighted by.
"We each had a goal of raising $10,000 and I didn't know how I'd go," she added.
"It's been heart-warming to see people support this."
