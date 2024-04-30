'Confused' woman may be lost in Central West ... have you seen her?

A "confused" woman may be lost in the Central West. Help is sought by NSW Police.
The Caucasian female attended a business on Umang Street, Tottenham about 12.30pm on Tuesday.
Identifying herself as "Jenny," she asked for assistance with directions and left. She may be driving driving a small silver hatchback to Uralla.
Witnesses report the woman appeared confused and was possibly lost.
She is about 150cm tall, medium build, with short grey hair and wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants and blue sneakers.
NSW Police officers commenced an investigation when she could not be located. Investigations are ongoing.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the woman to contact Central West Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
