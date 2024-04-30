Alleged break in at Orange home lands teen with machete behind bars

An early-morning break and enter in Orange has landed a teen behind bars.
The home Blanche Avenue was allegedly broken into about 3.30am, on Tuesday April 23.
One mobile phone, a computer tablet, car keys and a Hyundai car were allegedly stolen.
The woman and child home during the ordeal were uninjured.
On Monday NSW Police arrested a 19-year-old man at a home on South Terrace.
He was allegedly carrying a machete and jewellery.
Charges including disguising his face to commit a crime, being in possession of stolen goods, break and enter and car theft have been laid.
Bail has been refused and he will front Orange Local Court on Tuesday, April 30.
It follows a spate of break ins and car thefts in recent months across Orange and the Central West.
More than a dozen stolen vehicles have been found burned out in town over the past 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.