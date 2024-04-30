Construction begins for new lighting on Wirrabarra Walk in Orange

Installation of hundreds of new lights along Wirrabarra Walk has begun.
Bases for 28 Havit-branded bollards were concreted along the strip's west side on Tuesday.
In total, 115 lights are planned. Construction is expected to be completed within about three weeks.
The project has proven controversial with nearby residents. Some argue it will make the area less safe, compromise privacy and damage aesthetic appeal.
In March the Central Western Daily revealed plans were quietly changed to increase light numbers. Initial designs said 75 bollards would be installed.
"As staff explored the details of installing the new pedestrian lighting along Wirrabarra Walk, a number of changes from the original design became necessary," a spokesperson for Orange City Council said at the time.
The path runs about 750-metres between Forbes Road and Coronation Drive, along the western boundary of Duntryleague. Twenty-four homes back directly onto the strip.
A YourSay survey put together by council in 2023 found the lighting installation was extremely unpopular with nearby residents, but supported by the wider community.
Some home owners argued the poll was unfairly "loaded," asking the question: "Do you support the proposal to install better lighting along Wirrabarra Walk to improve public safety in the area?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.