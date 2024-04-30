'Friendly' shops unusually quiet after weekend stabbing

A much-loved Orange shopping strip is unusually quiet this week.
On Saturday, one man was stabbed after a confrontation at the Alpine Centre. Two people remain on the run.
Cafe Java owner Julse Kropp said the "out of the blue" crime has had an impact on business and urged customers to return.
"It's been years since something like that happened here ... it was really quiet afterwards," she told the Central Western Daily.
"I've been here 15 years and I've watched like the little kids and babies being born, and now they're in high school or they have their own kids and it's nice.
"I like the shops because of the community ... You might think people wouldn't support you but they do. It's a friendly community."
The Alpine Shopping Centre is at the intersection of Dalton Street and McLachlan Street. It is home to Orange Foodworks, a takeaway shop, coffee shop and butcher.
Police commenced a search for the alleged attackers immediately after being called to the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central West Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
