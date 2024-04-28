Two still on the run after alleged stabbing at Orange shops

Two men are still on the run after an alleged stabbing in Orange.
A 33-year-old man suffered a wound to his chest while using the public phone at Alpine Shopping Centre about 2.30pm on Saturday.
NSW Police report the alleged assault followed a physical altercation. The attackers were known to the victim.
"A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances ... has commenced," a statement released Sunday said.
The man's injuries are non-life threatening. He remained at Orange Hospital in a stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.
The Alpine Shopping Centre is at the intersection of Dalton Street and McLachlan Street. It is home to Orange Foodworks, a takeaway shop, coffee shop and butcher.
Police commenced a search for the alleged attackers immediately after being called to the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central West Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
