Shock data reveals hundreds of drivers flouting road rules across region

Hundreds of motorists have been caught speeding on western region roads across an Anzac long weekend ending in tragedy.
Double demerits were in force in NSW from 12.01am on Wednesday, April 24, to 11.59pm on Sunday, April 28, police targeting risk-taking motorists for drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving behaviours.
There were a total of 928 infringements for the western region, with a single-vehicle fatality in West Bathurst leaving a 25-year-old male driver dead.
Along with a 19-year-old passenger treated at the scene for minor injuries, it was the last of a handful of horror traffic incidents across the state resulting in death.
"Five lives lost is five lives too many," minister for police and counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley said.
"That's five people not going home to their families."
Across the western region over the weekend there were 39 major crashes as well as 401 speeding offences and 63 positive drug-driving tests.
There were 27 Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol (PCA) charges laid by police from 13,751 breath tests.
Traffic and highway patrol commander, assistant commissioner Brett McFadden said police will continue to run operations as such to keep the community safe, honing in on "dangerous and irresponsible" driving behaviour.
"During what has been a busy period on our roads with school holidays and the Anzac long weekend, unfortunately, police are still seeing risky driving behaviour," Mr McFadden said.
"Those individuals who thought they could drink and drive without being caught have learned the hard way this weekend.
"This is a timely reminder to have a plan B to make sure you return home safely."
Those individuals who thought they could drink and drive without being caught have learned the hard way this weekend.- Traffic and highway patrol commander, assistant commissioner Brett McFadden on Anzac long weekend infringements.
Across the state, police issued a total of 4197 speed infringements and conducted 165,604 breath tests.
Of those tests, 256 people were charged with drink-driving, while 637 people pulled positive roadside drug results from 12,371 tests.
Authorities attended 410 major crashes, with further records showing 148 people were injured.
For the same period in 2023, four people died on NSW roads compared to the five recent deaths this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.