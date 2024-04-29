The conversation Orange 'needed to have years ago'

The outpouring of anger in Orange over violence against women is long overdue.
That's according to mayor Jason Hamling, who joined hundreds of others in town on Sunday to call for change.
"I'm saddened that we have to have this sort of thing in our community," he told the Central Western Daily.
"I am glad we had so many people turn out because I think it's a conversation we needed to have years ago."
Well over 300 people gathered for the "No More" protest at Robertson Park to call for government action and recognition.
Mayor Hamling said he hopes the rally sparks sparks wider discussion in our town.
"It's all about having conversations at home with your children ... the boys, your nephews, your mates, the blokes you play footy with," he said.
"You know, having all those deaths in these first four months of this year is no good at all.
"Let's hope we can get some positive things from this.
"No more. No more violence, no more violence against women and lets have that conversation."
A wave of rallies across the country were sparked with the recent death of Molly Ticehurst in Forbes, allegedly at the hands of her former partner.
Several Orange councillors have made domestic violence a central focus of their term. The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence was held in Orange from November 25 and December 10, 2023.
