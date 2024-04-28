Hundreds turn out in Orange to say 'enough is enough'

Hundreds turned out in Orange on Sunday to say "enough is enough" following a horrific surge is domestic murders and assaults.
The "No More" rally kicked off at Robertson Park about 2.30pm, Sunday.
"We see [domestic violence] every day. We're sick and tired of it," mental health worker Madeline Williams told the Central Western Daily.
"It's something I have experience with. It was my first experience in a relationship and enough is enough."
Well over 300 people turned out to call for government action and recognition of the crisis.
Representatives from the Orange Aboriginal Medical Services (OAMS), Lifeline, most Orange City Councillors, mayor Jason Hamling, Member for Orange Phil Donato, and Calare MP Andrew Gee were among those in attendance.
I'm hoping the community will get behind this so we have less incidences of domestic violence and violence against women by men. I think it's really important that men are involved and that the whole community gets involved because it doesn't happen without that.- Jo Keowen
I just wanted to show up today as a male person and just show support for women here today and for women around me as well. And it just show that men can support women and we need to stop the abuse.- Ashley Cramton
Basically, I came out today because I'm pretty outraged at what's been going on this year and previous years with the amount of women that are being killed. I think it's time men actually started to have a real look at themselves because I think men are the ones that can fix this, not women. I'm really hoping today that this is gonna give ... men courage to say to other men, this is not good and call it out because it's time it was called out.- Sue Betts
I think it was fantastic that it was organized. The speeches were amazing. I've had enough, I'm scared for all women, it is a scary time. I had three men in my house recently. I was burgled. I woke up to three men with balaclavas in my house. I know they were there for my car keys but I'm now petrified all the time. It's just too close to home when I've got two little girls in the house. Everything is just so relatable at the moment and it's just scary. So enough is enough.- Sophie Calchera
32 women [have died] so far this year, we're tired of it. We work in the mental health field. So we see a lot of the effect that it has on women and Children. So it's really important that we can make some changes today.- Katie Dowler
"We want people to show up, have signs, be angry and ... we need to make some noise," organiser Marea Ruddy told the Central Western Daily prior to the rally.
"It's a call to action ... What we're doing is making national demands.
"The government needs to acknowledge that this is a national emergency and take some action."
