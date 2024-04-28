Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Hundreds turn out in Orange to say 'enough is enough'

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated April 28 2024 - 5:27pm, first published 5:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds turned out in Orange on Sunday to say "enough is enough" following a horrific surge is domestic murders and assaults.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.