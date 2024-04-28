Hundreds turn out in Orange to say 'enough is enough'

I think it was fantastic that it was organized. The speeches were amazing. I've had enough, I'm scared for all women, it is a scary time. I had three men in my house recently. I was burgled. I woke up to three men with balaclavas in my house. I know they were there for my car keys but I'm now petrified all the time. It's just too close to home when I've got two little girls in the house. Everything is just so relatable at the moment and it's just scary. So enough is enough.

- Sophie Calchera