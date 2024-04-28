Out and about in Orange: Were you snapped socialising over the weekend? | Part I

It was another busy weekend in Orange with lots happening to finish up the school holidays and celebrate the start of footy season.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured the city's social events over Friday and Saturday.
On Friday Jude went to the library to see the last of the holiday activities: Travelbugs. On Friday night she visited Duntryleague for Duntry diners.
On Saturday, Jude visited the 152nd Orange Show, those photos are here.
After that she went to the Orange City Rugby Union Club Ladies Day and then the Orange Emu's Rugby Union Club Ladies Day.
She also covered the Orange CYMS defeating the Mudgee Dragon, those photos are here.
Come back on Wednesday to catch part two of this fabulous gallery.
