'Call to action' against domestic violence in Orange this weekend

Horrific new allegations of domestic violence have prompted a "call to action" this weekend in Orange.
The 'No More' rally will run on Sunday from 2.30pm at Robertson Park.
"We want people to show up, have signs, be angry and ... we need to make some noise," organiser Marea Ruddy told the Central Western Daily.
"It's a call to action ... What we're doing is making national demands.
"The government needs to acknowledge that this is a national emergency and take some action."
Musician Megan Woods is locked in to perform, and representatives for Lifeline and Housing Plus will also attend.
It follows the death this week of Molly Ticehurst in Forbes, allegedly at the hands of an ex-partner already on bail for assault charges.
"Just like everybody, I'm hyper aware of what's going on at the moment," Ms Ruddy said.
"I think the biggest thing for me was after the attack in Bondi ... it's affected just the way I see things I guess, and how dangerous it's becoming for women.
"I was mad and upset about everything that was happening before, but that moment turned things around for me.
"Everybody wants to do something so they can make a difference. I saw an opportunity and just really wanted to get involved and make something happen."
The rally begin at 2.30pm at Robertson Park off Summer Street. Registrations are not required.
