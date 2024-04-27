Man stabbed in broad daylight outside shop. Police hunt for accused duo

Two men are on the lo7ose after a stabbing at the Alpine Shopping Centre on Dalton Street and McLachlan Street.
A 33 year-old male was stabbed in the upper chest while using a public phone at 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon during an alleged armed robbery, police have confirmed.
The two men involved in the stabbing are known to the victim, NSW police confirmed. He was able to identify them to the police.
The injuries are non-life threatening. The victim is at Orange Hospital as of Saturday afternoon.
The Orange police are currently canvassing the area looking for the two accused men.
The shopping mall is home to Orange Foodworks, a takeaway shop, coffee shop and butcher.
NSW Police and NSW ambulance attended the scene on Saturday afternoon.
Anyone with any details are urged to contact NSW Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
