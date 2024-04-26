Some of the faces in Birds In The Bush t-shirts downtown Orange

Orange was awash with yellow on Friday for Birds' Day.
The day was started by the Birds In The Bush organisation, who aim to raise awareness and funds for women who have experienced violence in the Central West region.
The advocacy group aims to "make the invisible, visible".
"It is horrific and harrowing, but there's hope of making a difference," committee member Alice Jarrett told the Central Western Daily.
Those who want to show their support can buy a t-shirt, earrings or a brooch on Friday from Hawkes General Store, Lime and Stone Molong or The Molong Stores. You can still get all of this merchandise online too.
You can purchase raffle tickets online, the first prize is valued at $1180 and is an "art lovers prize pack" the second prize is room hire and catering for up to 15 people at HIVE, third prize is a Home Style Prize and there's more.
If you or anyone you know are experience domestic violence, please use the following helplines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.