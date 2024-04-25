Birds (and blokes) supporting birds: Wear your t-shirt to help raise awareness

Friday, you can don your Birds In the Bush merchandise and show your support for a violence free community around Orange and the Central West.
The Birds from the Bush Committee are encouraging everyone to wear their t-shirts, earrings or brooches on Friday as a sign of solidarity for those affected by violence.
The timing is poignant after the death of a young Central West mother on Monday, who police allege was murdered by a former partner.
Birds In the Bush committee member Alice Jarrett said Birds' Day is all about creating awareness around violence in the bush.
"It is horrific and harrowing, but there's hope of making a difference," she told the Central Western Daily.
Those who want to show their support can buy a t-shirt, earrings or a brooch on Friday from Hawkes General Store, Lime and Stone Molong or The Molong Stores. You can still all of this merchandise online too.
You can purchase raffle tickets online, the first prize is valued at $1180 and is an "art lovers prize pack" the second prize is room hire and catering for up to 15 people at HIVE, third prize is a Home Style Prize and there's more.
If you or anyone you know are experience domestic violence, please use the following helplines.
