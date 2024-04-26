Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/AFL
Watch

'Come out firing': Tigers light fuse in bid to break five-year drought

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated April 26 2024 - 8:29pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been five long years since Orange Tigers tier one men's side has tasted victory against Bathurst Bushrangers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
'Come out firing': Tigers light fuse in bid to break five-year drought
Orange Tigers clash with Bathurst Bushrangers. Picture by Chasing Tigers
Players had some choice words for their opponents.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Orange Hawks preview: Signings, potential lineup and 2024 prospects
Shane Rodney will guide a team full of young talent such as Harry Wald (left) and Kaydden Hoad. Pictures from file
Can last year's surprise packets take the next step?
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.