'I'm not like most coaches': New Tigers boss reveals plan to rebuild 'family' club

Grady Tapping admits his playing days are behind him but he's still driven to transform the fortunes of Orange Tigers.
The Bathurst Bushrangers premiership player has signed on to coach the tier one men's side ahead of the 2024 Central West AFL season.
Tapping said he had a clear coaching philosophy and had begun implementing it in the preseason as the Tigers attempt to build on their third-placed finish in 2023.
"I'm not like most coaches, I'm pretty relaxed and easygoing," he said.
"I'm not the sort of coach where the buck stops with me. I'm more about a group conversation and making sure everyone's opinion is heard.
"That way we are getting the most out of the team and getting everyone to buy in which is what we are striving to achieve here.
"I also wanted to coach as a way of giving back to the club that welcomed me with open arms last year when they didn't have to given I'd come from a rival club."
Tapping, who played a handful of games in yellow and black after arriving last season, made the switch for family reasons and said he was excited by the opportunity to help rebuild a club who last won a senior men's flag in 2018.
"Last year was my first year with the club. I'd played four or five seasons down at Bathurst Bushrangers and was lucky enough to be part of a pretty successful team," he said.
"Part of coming to the Tigers was it suited my family more.
"I'm hoping to be able to take the things I've learned and apply them here and try to rebuild that culture and family environment because that's why people love being around footy clubs."
The Tigers are also welcoming back a favourite son in the form of Jayden Nelder who returns from reigning premiers Bathurst Giants.
He'll take the reins of the under 17s who are also coming off the back of a famous premiership win.
He said he was thrilled to be back at the club he made more than 100 appearances for.
"It was the culture of the club [leading me back]," he said.
"There was a bit of a change happening so I thought I'd jump back on board. My brother is also playing in the under 17s.
"I coached one year with Dean Price the year before I left [2022]. I learned a lot from Dean.
"The group won the flag last year so that's obviously a good start. There's not too much turnover which is good."
