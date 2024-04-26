New roundabout build to begin at 'dangerous' intersection, roads to close

Construction of a new roundabout will begin this week at a "dangerous" CBD intersection in Orange.
Work at the junction of Hill Street and Moulder Street is due to begin April 29, and will take about 12 weeks.
The intersection will be closed, with diversions through Sale Street, Kite Street, Clinton Street and National Avenue.
New footpaths, line marking, removal of street trees, and renovation of water mains are also planned.
The intersection was identified as a "blackspot" by the federal government last year.
A $900,000 grant has been allocated to cover the full cost of construction.
"This ... will deliver safer roads and safer journeys in NSW," Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips said at the time.
A collision at the junction was reported in late January.
Significant alterations to the intersection of Anson Street and Matthews Avenue were announced in 2018, following 10 "serious" crashes.
The new roundabout is one of several major road projects planned for 2024 by Orange City Council.
Completion of the Southern Feeder is now due in September, following discovery of naturally-occurring asbestos.
Design work for the Western Feeder Road is also expected to be finalised this year.
Extensive repairs of potholes and footpaths across town is ongoing.
