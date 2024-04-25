Huge crowd gathers to remember the Anzacs at annual march and ceremony

It was an enormous crowd who gathered for the Anzac Day March and Ceremony on Summer Street on Thursday morning.
Returned Service men and women, serving Australian Defence Force, the marching band, school kids, families and community groups marched down Summer Street to show their respect.
By 11am the crowd congregated in Robertson Park for the solemn ceremony run by RSL president Chris Colvin and the rest of the committee.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman took photos of the people paying their respects.
Large crowds attended the Dawn Service at the cenotaph on Thursday morning. Catch up on the photos from the dawn service just here. Members of the RSL and current serving ADF were invited back to the Orange Ex-Services Club following the commemorations.
Get all the Orange headlines straight to your inbox by signing-up to our morning and evening newsletters. You won't miss anything from news, sports, community events and picture galleries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.