Orange's Lumiere Beauty owner Maggie Morris hosts Flood Relief Tanning Day with raffle to raise more than $12k

By Emily Gobourg
Updated November 29 2022 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
Orange's Lumiere Beauty owner Maggie Morris hosted a 'floodraiser' tanning day with a raffle that's reached more than $12,000 to help those in Molong and Eugowra. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

After Maggie Morris did the usual school run with her kids last Wednesday morning, an idea was ignited in the "peace and quiet" during her drive back home - with a trusty coffee-in-hand, of course.

